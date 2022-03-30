Thiel-backed venture firm Mithril seeks to nominate candidates for Adagio's board

March 30 (Reuters) - Mithril Capital Management, co-founded by Peter Thiel, intends to nominate candidates to the board of COVID-19 drug developer Adagio Therapeutics ADGI.O, according to a regulatory filing from the venture capital firm.

Mithril Capital Management's unit, Mithril II LP, owns a 10.1% stake in Adagio as of March 28 and has reached an agreement with some other shareholders to vote all of their respective shares in favor of the election of the nominees at the 2022 annual meeting.

The battle for the board comes as the company announced on Wednesday plans to apply for U.S. emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antibody, adintrevimab.

Adagio's shares jumped 54% to $5.94 before the bell. The company did not respond to a request for comment on Mithril's filing.

The annual meeting is scheduled for May 26.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

