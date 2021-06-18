Thiel-backed psychedelics startup Atai valued at over $3 bln in Nasdaq debut

June 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Atai Life Sciences B.V., backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, jumped 40% in their U.S. stock market debut on Friday, giving the German psychedelics startup a market capitalization of $3.19 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

