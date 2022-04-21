THG warns cost pressure will result in flat earnings this year

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - British e-commerce company THG THG.L reported core earnings of 161 million pounds ($210 million) for 2021 on Thursday and forecast a broadly similar result this year, significantly lower than the market expects, largely due to inflationary pressure.

