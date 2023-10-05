THG (THG) Price Target Increased by 5.76% to 101.08

The average one-year price target for THG (THG) has been revised to 101.08 / share. This is an increase of 5.76% from the prior estimate of 95.57 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 231.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.99% from the latest reported closing price of 65.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in THG. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.02%, an increase of 41.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 48,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,863K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,762K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 0.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,684K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,440K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 22.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,914K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088K shares, representing an increase of 16.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 22.20% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,889K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,283K shares, representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 26.56% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,668K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 0.02% over the last quarter.

