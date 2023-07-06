THG (THG) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 92.00

The average one-year price target for THG (THG) has been revised to 92.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 87.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 231.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.44% from the latest reported closing price of 79.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in THG. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.02%, a decrease of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 45,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,762K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,517K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 79.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,440K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,143K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 51.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,088K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,027K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 74.30% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,620K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,541K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 77.90% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,283K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 78.87% over the last quarter.

