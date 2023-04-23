THG (THG) Price Target Increased by 25.54% to 91.04

The average one-year price target for THG (THG) has been revised to 91.04 / share. This is an increase of 25.54% from the prior estimate of 72.51 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 231.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.06% from the latest reported closing price of 89.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in THG. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.02%, a decrease of 30.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 45,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,517K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,990K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,143K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 9.44% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,216K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 19.63% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,027K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,948K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,541K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 7.66% over the last quarter.

