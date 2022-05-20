THG

THG shares surge on takeover interest from entrepreneur Candy

May 20 (Reuters) - THG's shares THG.L surged 27% in early trading on Friday after the e-commerce company rejected a takeover proposal from two investment groups and saw buyout interest from property tycoon Nick Candy.

THG had late on Thursday rebuffed a proposal of 170 pence per share from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management, saying it undervalued the company.

The approach was at a premium of about 46% to the last closing price of THG shares. The company's stock closed at 116 pence on Thursday, giving it a valuation of 1.42 billion pounds ($1.77 billion).

Meanwhile, Candy Ventures - the investment vehicle of British entrepreneur Candy - said on Thursday it was in the early stages of making a possible offer for THG.

($1 = 0.8021 pounds)

