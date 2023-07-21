News & Insights

THG

THG sells OnDemand business to management team

July 21, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - THG THG.L, the online retail platform, has sold its loss-making THG OnDemand business to a new company led by its management team and funded by Gordon Brothers, it said on Friday.

It said the disposal plus the sale of ProBikeKit to Frasers Group FRAS.L raised about 4 million pounds ($5.2 million) and eliminated losses of 14.6 million in full year 2022 from the business.

($1 = 0.7760 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.