THG sells OnDemand business to management team

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - THG THG.L, the online retail platform, has sold its loss-making THG OnDemand business to a new company led by its management team and funded by Gordon Brothers, it said on Friday.

It said the disposal plus the sale of ProBikeKit to Frasers Group FRAS.L raised about 4 million pounds ($5.2 million) and eliminated losses of 14.6 million in full year 2022 from the business.

($1 = 0.7760 pounds)

