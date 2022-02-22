THG

THG says Dermalogica is not restricting supply of stock

Paul Sandle Reuters
E-commerce company THG said Dermalogica had not restricted the supply of stock to THG Beauty after a Telegraph report said the Unilever brand had taken action over concerns about discounting on the site.

"Dermalogica has not placed and is not looking to place any restrictions on its trading relationship with THG Beauty, including with regard to the supply of stock," the British company said on Tuesday.

The company said it was not aware of any other key supplier to THG Beauty who had or who intends to reduce supply or take any similar steps in relation to THG Beauty.

