THG reports 29.7% rise in fourth-quarter revenue

Paul Sandle Reuters
British online retail platform THG reported a 29.7% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, putting it on track for the year, although it said its adjusted core earnings margin would fall short of market expectations due to adverse currency movements.

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters)

The company, which has beauty and nutrition businesses as well as e-commerce services, said the early part of 2022 was expected to be a more challenging comparable period due to global lockdowns a year ago and record commodity prices within its nutrition division.

It said it expected 2022 revenue would grow by 22% to 25%.

