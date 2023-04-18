THG

THG reports 2.7% growth in full-year revenue

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

April 18, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - THG THG.L, the online retail platform that said on Monday it had received an approach, reported a 2.7% rise in full-year revenue to 2.24 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) and said it expected a similar low- to mid-single digit rise this year.

The British company reported adjusted core earnings of 64.1 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8067 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.