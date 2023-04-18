THG reports 2.7% growth in full-year revenue

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - THG THG.L, the online retail platform that said on Monday it had received an approach, reported a 2.7% rise in full-year revenue to 2.24 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) and said it expected a similar low- to mid-single digit rise this year.

The British company reported adjusted core earnings of 64.1 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8067 pounds)

