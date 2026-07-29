THG Q2 Earnings Beat on Personal Lines Gains, Revenues Miss

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $5.31 per share, up 22.1% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 by 36.9%.



Total revenues increased 4.6% year over year to $1.72 billion but missed the consensus mark of $1.73 billion by 0.4%. Results benefited from stronger Personal Lines underwriting, lower catastrophe losses and higher net investment income. The consolidated combined ratio improved to 91.2%.

THG Underwriting Results Improve

The consolidated loss and loss adjustment expense ratio improved 1.7 percentage points year over year to 60.2%. Catastrophe losses totaled $91.8 million, contributing 5.7 points to the combined ratio, compared with a catastrophe ratio of 7% in the prior-year quarter.



The combined ratio excluding catastrophes remained unchanged at 85.5%. The current accident year loss and LAE ratio excluding catastrophes improved 30 basis points to 55.8%, while favorable prior-year reserve development contributed 1.3 points. Net premiums earned increased to $1.60 billion from $1.55 billion.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

The Hanover's Core Commercial Growth Accelerates

Core Commercial net premiums written rose 7.2% year over year to $574.8 million. Growth accelerated from the first quarter, supported by increases of 6% in small commercial and 9.4% in the middle market. Renewal price increases averaged 7.8%, including rate increases of 7%.



Segment profitability weakened despite the faster premium growth. Operating income before taxes declined to $77.5 million from $83.9 million, while the combined ratio increased to 95.7% from 93%. The current accident year combined ratio excluding catastrophes deteriorated 1.8 points to 91.2%, reflecting higher liability loss selections and a difficult comparison with unusually low property losses a year earlier.

THG Specialty Underwriting Margins Narrow

Specialty net premiums written increased 4.4% to $384.4 million, reflecting improved growth momentum from the first quarter. Renewal pricing rose 3.6%, including average rate increases of 2.1%.



Operating income before taxes declined to $68.4 million from $71.2 million. The combined ratio increased to 88.3% from 86.5%, as the current accident year loss and LAE ratio, excluding catastrophes, rose 2.6 points to 51.6%. Lower catastrophe losses provided some support, falling to $10 million from $14.6 million.

The Hanover's Personal Lines Results Strengthen

Personal Lines net premiums written increased 2.6% year over year to $697.6 million. Growth reflected higher new business and continued renewal pricing, with renewal price increases averaging 8.7% and rate increases averaging 4.8%. Policies in force were essentially unchanged sequentially.



Operating income before taxes surged to $104.9 million from $57.4 million. The combined ratio improved 6.6 points to 88.9%, aided by lower catastrophe losses and better underlying loss experience. The current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophes, improved to 81.9% from 84.8%, as earned pricing exceeded loss trends and property claim frequency remained favorable.

THG Investment Income and Capital Position Advance

Net investment income increased 13.4% year over year to $119.6 million, driven by operating cash flows and higher earned yields. The portfolio’s pretax earned yield increased to 4.28% from 4.11%, while the fixed-maturity yield improved to 4.45% from 4.24%.



The Hanover ended June with $11.2 billion in cash and invested assets. Book value per share increased 3.5% from March 31, 2026, to $105.40. During the quarter, THG repurchased about 0.3 million shares for approximately $55 million. Through July 24, repurchases totaled roughly 0.8 million shares for $149 million, leaving about $660 million under the company’s authorization.

Zacks Rank

THG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The bottom line, however, decreased 6.1% year over year. Net premiums written were $21.1 billion in the quarter, up 5% from $20.1 billion a year ago.



Net premiums earned grew 6% to $21.6 billion. The reported figure met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net realized gains on securities were $604 million, up 56% year over year. Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 110 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s level to 87.1.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported second-quarter 2026 core income of $10.04 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 by 92.7%. The bottom line climbed 54% year over year. Revenues of $12.09 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.27 billion by 1.5%.



Net investment income rose 14% year over year to $1.07 billion pre-tax ($883 million after tax). The combined ratio improved 670 basis points year over year to 83.6%, reflecting lower catastrophe losses, stronger reserve development and a better underlying combined ratio.



W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.5%. The bottom line increased 21% year over year. Operating revenues totaled $3.8 billion, up 3.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.87%.



W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.4 billion, up 2.4% year over year. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) improved 160 basis points year over year to 90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92.



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The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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