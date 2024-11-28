THG PLC Plans Strategic Demerger of Ingenuity Business

THG (GB:THG) has released an update.

THG PLC has announced the demerger of its Ingenuity business into a separate private entity, giving shareholders an opportunity to receive Ingenuity shares through a preferential distribution. The company has sent out a circular detailing the terms of the demerger and has scheduled a general meeting on December 27, 2024, to discuss the proposal. The demerger is expected to be completed by January 2, 2025, potentially influencing THG’s market dynamics and shareholder value.

