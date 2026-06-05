THG Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: Time to Buy the Stock?

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG have gained 8.5% in the past year against the industry decline of 4.8%, while underperforming the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 13.6% and 31.6%, respectively.

Disciplined underwriting, effective Pricing, specialty insurance expansion and rising investment income are likely driving the stock. The momentum can continue if pricing remains favorable and claims trends stay under control, though catastrophe losses, competitive pricing pressure and social inflation remain key risks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some other insurers, like American Financial Group, Inc. AFG and Mercury General Corporation MCY, have risen 4.5% and 51.3%, respectively, in the past year. Meanwhile, shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL have lost 6.6% in the past year.

THG Shares Are Expensive

Its shares are trading at a premium to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its price-to-book value of 1.83X is higher than the industry average of 1.35X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

THG’s Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues implies a year-over-year improvement of 4.7% and 4.8%, respectively.

The estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a decrease of 3.8% and 0.3%, respectively.

Analysts' Opinion on THG Moves South

The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved 0.5% and 0.1% south, respectively, in the past 30 days.

THG’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity (ROE) for the trailing-12 months was 17.8%, compared favorably with the industry’s 6%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Return on invested capital in the trailing-12 months was 12.5%, better than the industry average of 5.7%, reflecting THG’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

THG’s Average Target Price Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by eight analysts, the Zacks average price target is $206.38 per share. The average suggests a potential 10.8% upside from the last closing price.

Key Points to Note for THG

The Hanover’s pricing remains above loss trends across commercial and personal lines, supporting durable underwriting margins even as property markets soften. Management continues to expect pricing to rise in 2026 in commercial and personal auto liability, and retention has remained steady in commercial lines. With balanced net premiums written growth of 3.2% in first-quarter 2026, pricing discipline should keep underlying margins resilient even if growth stays measured.

Specialty continued to deliver attractive underwriting margins in first-quarter 2026. Management expects overall Specialty growth to ramp up, with Marine expected to return to upper single-digit growth for the rest of 2026. Technology investments, including AI-enabled triage and workflow modernization, are intended to improve speed to answer and mix quality, supporting Specialty’s role as a stabilizer as property competition evolves.

Personal Lines is benefiting from earned pricing and margin initiatives. As geographic diversification and full-account strategies scale, the segment has room to contribute steadier earnings and support consolidated results through the cycle.

Management continues to reinvest at higher yields than maturities, supporting growing investment. This has strengthened the company's investment portfolio returns and provided an additional source of earnings growth beyond underwriting operations.

THG remains committed to returning capital to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

Conclusion

THG is positioned to deliver steady earnings growth through premium rate increases, sustained pricing above trend, specialty strength and rising investment income. The company's diversified commercial and personal lines portfolio and ongoing share repurchases provide additional support for earnings and shareholder returns.

Coupled with premium expansion, strong underwriting discipline and higher return on capital, the time appears right for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.