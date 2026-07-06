THG Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Exit?

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG have gained 36.4% in the past year compared with the industry growth of 7.2%. The stock closed at $221.61 on Thursday, trading near its 52-week high of $221.70, reflecting investor confidence.

Disciplined underwriting, effective pricing, specialty insurance expansion and rising investment income are driving the stock. The momentum can continue if pricing remains favorable and claims trends stay under control, though catastrophe losses, competitive pricing pressure and social inflation remain key risks. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 28.5%.

Shares of some other insurers, like Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, American Financial Group, Inc. AFG and Mercury General Corporation MCY, have risen 14.2%, 12.9% and 67.1%, respectively, in the past year.

1-Year Price Performance: THG, ACGL, AFG, MCY & Industry



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THG Shares Are Expensive

Its shares are trading at a premium to the industry. Its price-to-book value of 2.17X is higher than the industry average of 1.5X. However, it currently carries a Value Score of A.







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THG’s Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues implies a year-over-year improvement of 4.7% and 4.8%, respectively.

The estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a decrease of 3.8% and 0.3%, respectively. However, THG has a Growth Score of B.

Mixed Analyst Sentiment on THG

Two analysts covering the stock have raised earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, with no downward revision over the past 60 days.

The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has moved 1.8% north, while 2027 estimates have moved 0.3% south over the past 60 days.

THG’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity for the trailing-12 months was 21.5%, compared favorably with the industry’s 7.4%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Return on invested capital for the trailing-12 months was 12.5%, better than the industry average of 5.7%, reflecting THG’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Key Points to Note for THG

The Hanover's pricing continues to exceed loss-cost trends across both Commercial and Personal Lines, supporting durable underwriting margins despite softening property market conditions. Management expects pricing to remain favorable in 2026, particularly in Commercial and Personal Auto liability, while commercial-line retention remains stable. Net premiums written increased 3.2% in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the company's disciplined approach to profitable growth. Continued pricing discipline should help sustain underwriting margins even if premium growth remains measured.



Specialty continued to deliver attractive underwriting margins in the first quarter of 2026. Management expects overall Specialty growth to ramp up, with Marine expected to return to upper single-digit growth for the rest of 2026. Robust underwriting performance across Property, Management Liability, Surety, Marine and E&S continues to support earnings. Management remains willing to sacrifice near-term premium growth to preserve long-term profitability.

Personal Lines is benefiting from earned pricing and margin initiatives. As geographic diversification and full-account strategies scale, the segment has room to contribute steadier earnings and support consolidated results through the cycle.

Ongoing investments in artificial intelligence and digital capabilities are enhancing underwriting efficiency, risk selection, claims handling and quoting speed. AI-enabled underwriting, automated risk scoring and claims triage continue to improve operational execution. Meanwhile, net investment income increased 19.6% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, aided by higher reinvestment yields and a high-quality investment portfolio. This has strengthened the company's investment returns and provided an additional source of earnings growth beyond underwriting operations.

THG continues to generate strong capital and remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through a balanced capital deployment strategy, including regular dividend payments and ongoing share repurchases.

Conclusion

THG is positioned to deliver steady earnings growth through premium rate increases, pricing discipline, specialty strength and rising investment income. The company's diversified commercial and personal lines portfolio and ongoing share repurchases provide additional support for earnings and shareholder returns. A VGM Score of A instils confidence.

Coupled with premium expansion, strong underwriting discipline and higher return on capital, the time appears right for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.