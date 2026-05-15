Is THG Expanding Its Motorcycle & ORV Insurance Offerings?

The Hanover Insurance Group THG is expanding its motorcycle and off-road vehicle (ORV) insurance offerings across multiple U.S. states as part of its broader strategy to strengthen its total account insurance model. The expansion increases availability of motorcycle coverage into Maryland and Virginia, while ORV coverage has been extended into Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Hanover is also enhancing its value proposition through features such as agreed value coverage for motorcycles, expanded protection of $1500 in custom equipment and $1000 in rider apparel, and deductible waivers under its Platinum offering. These differentiated coverage features could help the company attract higher-value customers while strengthening agent relationships in niche recreational insurance markets.

The move highlights Hanover’s focus on deepening customer relationships by offering a wider range of insurance products through a single carrier. By bundling motorcycle, ORV, auto, home and specialty coverages together, the company aims to improve customer retention, increase cross-selling opportunities and simplify policy management for both agents and customers.

The expansion builds on Hanover’s broader investment in specialty personal lines products, including its cyber collector car partnership with Hagerty, launched in 2025. Continued expansion into recreational lines and lifestyle-oriented insurance categories could support premium growth, improve policy retention and strengthen Hanover’s competitive positioning in the personal lines market over time.

How Are Other Auto Insurers Faring?

Other Auto Insurers like The Progressive Corporation PGR and The Allstate Corporation ALL are also expanding their motorcycle insurance presence and strengthening bundled recreational coverage offerings across the United States.

Progressive is expanding its presence in motorcycle, RV and recreational vehicle insurance as insurers increasingly target lifestyle-oriented personal lines markets. PGR continues broadening its motorcycle and RV coverage offerings across the United States with features such as accessory protection, safety apparel coverage and multi-policy bundling benefits aimed at improving customer retention and cross-selling opportunities

Allstate is also strengthening its motorcycle insurance offerings through broader coverage options, bundled policies and rider-focused protection features across multiple U.S. states. ALL continues expanding customizable motorcycle coverage with accessory protection, roadside assistance, rider safety packages and multi-policy bundling benefits to improve customer retention and deepen relationships across personal insurance lines.

THG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of THG have gained 17.1% against the industry’s decline of 5.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, THG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39X, down from the industry average of 26.13X. THG carries a Value Score A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings moved 10.4% and 3.5% north, respectively, in the last 30 days.

The consensus estimates for THG’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicate a year-over-year increase.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is currently pegged at $18.45 for 2026, indicating a 3.3% year-over-year decline.

Hanover stock currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.