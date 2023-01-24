THG

THG appoints Damian Sanders as chief financial officer

January 24, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British e-commerce company THG THG.L said on Tuesday it had appointed Damian Sanders, a non-executive director on its board, as chief financial officer.

Sanders replaces John Gallemore, who becomes chief operating officer.

