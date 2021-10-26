THG adds SoftBank exec to board and seeks independent chair

Oct 26 (Reuters) - THG THG.L has appointed an executive from backer SoftBank 9984.T to its board of directors and is looking for an independent chair ahead of a proposed premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The moves are the latest from the British e-commerce group aimed at soothing investor nerves after a sharp slide in its share price this month. THG shares have fallen 60% this year.

A premium LSE listing needs more stringent corporate governance standards and gives companies more visibility as their stocks are potentially eligible for inclusion in the FTSE indices.

The news accompanied THG's quarterly trading statement, which showed a 38% jump in group revenue in the three months to Sept. 30.

