They Say Inflation Is Easing, but Americans Still See Prices Rise Across These 9 Categories

Even though inflation rates are cooling, many Americans are still feeling an extra pinch in their wallets.

See: 7 States Considering More Stimulus Checks in 2023

Related: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

Results from June’s Ipsos Consumer Tracker survey found that most people still believe that prices are going up across a number of categories.

Here’s a look at where Americans have seen prices continue to rise.

Groceries, Gas and More: Where Americans Are Experiencing Inflated Prices

Although inflation is easing, that doesn’t mean that prices have stopped increasing.

“Inflation is running at a 1.9% annual pace over the past three months. A year ago, the three-month pace was 8.6%, so, inflation has definitely eased. However, prices are still up,” said Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group.

“Compared to February 2020, just before the pandemic, prices, as measured by the [Consumer Price Index], are up 17%. Grocery prices are up 24%.”

The majority of Americans reported that they believe prices are going up across the following nine categories:

Total grocery bill (79%)

Food at restaurants (71%)

Meat (70%)

Fresh fruit and vegetables (66%)

Dairy (64%)

Gasoline (63%)

Total household expenses (62%)

Electricity (56%)

Paper products (54%)

“Consumers are feeling hardest hit at the gas pump and in the grocery stores, as these are necessities that they must deal with,” said Max Mellman, managing partner at MBP Partners.

“Even though unemployment is way down and many Americans are seeing pay increases, it’s just not enough to keep up with inflation. At this stage, we have to get used to paying these higher prices.”

It’s worth noting that while many Americans believe that prices have risen across these nine categories, the percentages have dropped since the survey was conducted in September 2022.

Some categories where inflation seems to be easing according to consumer perceptions are meat (70% believe prices have gone up in 2023 vs. 76% in 2022), fresh fruit and vegetables (66% believe prices have gone up in 2023 vs. 72% in 2022), dairy (64% believe prices have gone up in 2023 vs. 75% in 2022), gasoline (63% believe prices have gone up in 2023 vs. 72% in 2022) and electricity (56% believe prices have gone up in 2023 vs. 62% in 2022).

These perceptions are in line with reality — gas prices are down 3% since the start of the year while electricity costs are down 1%.

“While the rate of inflation has eased, we’ve seen prices continuing to climb at a rate that is well above the Federal Reserve’s target 2% inflation rate,” said Phillip Sprehe, economist and labor market analyst at Geographic Solutions.

“This is due to the cost of various sectors, such as housing, auto insurance and restaurants/hospitality increasing at high rates. As a result, many Americans during this period have had to dip into their savings and even go into debt to maintain their standard of living.”

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan to Tackle America’s Debt: ‘I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes’

When Will Americans Get Relief From Higher Prices?

Sprehe is optimistic that Americans will feel some relief from the effects of inflation in less than a year’s time.

“American payrolls are finally seeing wage increases that are out-pacing inflation,” he said. “If this trend persists and the Fed manages to pull off a soft landing, then we expect consumer sentiment could be optimistic by early next year.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: They Say Inflation Is Easing, but Americans Still See Prices Rise Across These 9 Categories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.