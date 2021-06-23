They Bought What? The Most Popular Items Sold on Amazon Prime Day

Apparently, Amazon.com's 150 million Prime members are still nesting. The most popular items sold on Amazon Prime Day, which ended its two-day run Tuesday (it was June 21-22) were Amazon signature entertainment devices.

SEE MORE 36 Best Amazon Prime Benefits to Use in 2021

The giant online retailer reported a record number of Amazon Fire TVs from Insignia and Toshiba were sold on Prime Day and the two-week tease leading up to it.

Amazon devices being a hot commidity on Amazon Prime Day isn't anything new, but setting a record is (Amazon did not release numbers). Prices dip down, partly because getting an Amazon device puts you in the Amazon sweet spot. The company can get more money out of you if you need to keep paying for a Prime membership (currently $119 a year) and products to support your device (upcharged Prime movies for your Fire TV, digital reading material for your new Kindle or Amazon Fire tablet).

Outpacing TVs in sales, the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote was the single most popular item sold by Amazon on Amazon Prime Day, the company reported.

Tablets also ruled. Amazon said customers on Prime Day bought "hundreds of thousands" of Amazon Fire tablets as well as Fire Kids tablets. Those included the new Fire HD 10 tablet, the seasoned Fire HD 8 tablet the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet.

More than 250 million products were sold worldwide on Amazon Prime Day, the company said.

Other top sellers in the United States for Amazon Prime Day 2021 included Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, 23andMe Health DNA Test, iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, and the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker.

And parents likely relieved that in-person learning will kick back in next school year were heavy into back-to-school shopping for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

SEE MORE 11 Good Reasons to Cancel Amazon Prime

Amazon reports Amazon Prime members worldwide bought 1 million tablets, 1 million headphones, 600,000 backpacks, 240,000 notebooks, 220,000 Crayola products, and 40,000 calculators. Amazon kept one to tally up its Prime Day profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.