TheWorks.co.uk Grants Incentive Awards to Top Executives

TheWorks.co.uk plc has granted Long Term Incentive Plan awards to its CEO Gavin Peck and CFO Rosie Fordham, with Peck receiving 1,216,688 shares and Fordham 550,000 shares, based on a share value of £0.40. These awards, which are granted as nil-cost options, are subject to performance conditions and a subsequent two-year holding period. This move could signal the company’s confidence in its future earnings and stock performance, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

