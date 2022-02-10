Theta Network Price Predictions: How High Can NFTs Take the THETA Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The 39th-largest crypto by market capitalization, Theta Network (THETA-USD), is enjoying a massive 16% jump today on a new non-fungible token (NFT) deal. The legacy game show, “The Price Is Right,” announced an exciting new partnership with Theta Network. As such, Theta Network price predictions are in season today as investors wonder if the relatively unknown crypto can go as far as some analysts believe.

What’s going on with Theta lately?

Theta Network is the welcome recipient of a new wave of NFTs celebrating the 50th season of “The Price Is Right.” On Tuesday, global television company Fremantle announced a new partnership with Theta Labs. Theta Labs is the developer behind the Theta Network blockchain. A series of “Price Is Right” themed NFTs will be released on the Theta Network, although currently there is no date set for their rollout.

Additionally, on Thursday, InvestorObserver reviewed Theta’s price movement and support levels to determine its long-term potential. Theta received a long-term technical score of 88, reflecting the coin’s potential for long-term growth. A score of 88 means it’s a better long hold than 88% of cryptos available on the market currently. Since launching in 2018, Theta has had a mostly quiet run around the 10-cent price point. That is, until November 2020, when the coin’s value began its ascent. After reaching its all-time high of $14 last April, the coin has slowly but surely returned to its current $4 value.

As per Theta’s CoinMarketCap description, Theta is a “blockchain-powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.”

Theta Network Price Predictions: What’s Next for THETA?

With a strong showing today, the question on every crypto bull’s mind is whether the coin will continue making strides. Let’s see what the experts think about the coin’s potential.

CryptoNewsZ is unabashedly bullish on THETA. The site predicts the coin can hit $20 by September of this year and $25 by December for sky-high growth. Furthermore, it indicates the coin can surpass the $70 price point in 2025.

Gov Capital is also confident in Theta’s potential. It set a one-year forecast of $9.94 per coin and a five-year prediction of $55.29, representing more than 1,200% upside.

Digitalcoin is a bit more conservative on THETA but still believes the coin will be consistently positive going forward. The platform set a 2022 price target of $7.10 and a 2025 price prediction of $11.16, which, while not the sky-high estimates some outlets grant the coin, still reflects a more than 150% increase.

