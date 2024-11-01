Theta Gold Mines Secures $4 Million to Boost SA Projects

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:TGM) has released an update.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. has successfully completed a US$4 million private placement, issuing over 46 million new shares and granting 23 million options to sophisticated investors. This move, managed by Golden Asia Investment Group, supports the development of its gold assets in South Africa, particularly in the historic region near Pilgrim’s Rest. The funds will aid in constructing a new gold processing plant, aiming to boost production and capitalize on the region’s rich mining history.

