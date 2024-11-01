News & Insights

Stocks

Theta Gold Mines Secures $4 Million to Boost SA Projects

November 01, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:TGM) has released an update.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. has successfully completed a US$4 million private placement, issuing over 46 million new shares and granting 23 million options to sophisticated investors. This move, managed by Golden Asia Investment Group, supports the development of its gold assets in South Africa, particularly in the historic region near Pilgrim’s Rest. The funds will aid in constructing a new gold processing plant, aiming to boost production and capitalize on the region’s rich mining history.

For further insights into AU:TGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGMGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.