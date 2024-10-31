Theta Gold Mines Reports Progress and New Developments

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:TGM) has released an update.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. reported significant progress in the September 2024 quarter, including successful metallurgical tests confirming gold recoverability from the TGME Tailings Storage Facility. The company is advancing plans with Power China to develop its TGME Gold Plant and has secured substantial funding through placements and bond redemption. Notably, Theta Gold is also preparing design plans for on-site gold production, indicating strong future prospects.

For further insights into AU:TGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.