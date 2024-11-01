Theta Gold Mines Announces New Securities Quotation

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:TGM) has released an update.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. has announced the quotation of 46,276,113 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their ongoing market transactions. This move could attract attention from investors looking to explore opportunities in the gold mining sector.

