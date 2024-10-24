Theta Gold Mines Announces 2024 AGM in Sydney

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:TGM) has released an update.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29 in Sydney, where shareholders will discuss the company’s financial performance and vote on the remuneration report. This event presents an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s strategies and future direction. Attendees will review key reports and engage in decision-making processes that could impact the company’s growth.

