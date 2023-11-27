News & Insights

THRX

Theseus Pharma To Evaluate Expression Of Interest From Foresite, OrbiM And Proposal From Concentra

November 27, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX) said its Board will review and evaluate the expression of interest from Foresite Capital, LLC and OrbiMed Advisors LLC and the proposal from Concentra Biosciences LLC. The company advised its stockholders to take no action at this time.

On November 22, the board of Theseus Pharmaceuticals received an unsolicited joint letter from funds and persons affiliated with Foresite and funds and persons affiliated with OrbiMed, in which Foresite and OrbiMed indicated their intent to explore and evaluate a potential acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Theseus Pharma not already owned by Foresite or OrbiMed in a going-private transaction.

On November 24, 2023, the Board also received an unsolicited proposal from Tang Capital Partners, LP on behalf of Concentra Biosciences LLC to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Theseus for $3.80 per share in cash, plus a contingent value right.

