These “Yield Traps” Have Cratered 58% (they’ll never bounce back)

By Michael Foster

Right now, thousands of Americans are making a mistake that threatens to lock in the losses theyaEURtmve suffered in this downturn.

Worse, these folks will be stuck on the sidelines in the rebound, watching helplessly as other stocks soar and their holdings stagnate, or even drop further.

IaEURtmm talking about people who hold master limited partnerships (MLPs) and buy into the myth that these companiesaEUR"owners of oil and gas pipelines and storage facilitiesaEUR"are simply aEURoetoll bridges,aEUR making them a relatively safe play on energy.

Worse, many of these folks think MLPs can benefit from the huge glut of oil and gas building up around the globe. Throw in these companiesaEURtm huge 8%+ yields and, to these investors, anyway, MLPs seem like a canaEURtmt-lose proposition.

Unfortunately, this line of thinking is outdatedaEUR"and dangerous. The truth is, youaEURtmre better off looking outside energy altogether for income, namely to a diversified set of high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs). (IaEURtmll give you access to my 4 favoritesaEUR"throwing off high, steady dividends of 8.4% and upaEUR"at the end of this article.)

Here are three reasons why you need to stay well clear of MLPs now, and dump any you already own immediately.

MLP Danger Sign No. 1: Oil Use Is Plunging

Even before Covid-19, oil was being hit by two big trends: more efficient machines and a shift to alternative energy.

Above, you can see that petroleum and natural gas consumption (in red and light blue) fell from its peak in the mid-2000s and never recovered. That drop was partly started by the Great Recession, then the growth of renewables (in green) and more efficient appliances kicked in.

With energy-sipping appliances, cars, planes and heating systems, the world has needed to burn less oil and natural gas to get the same output. This means that even if oil demand rises, it wonaEURtmt climb by much. And it will likely go down in the postaEUR"Covid 19 world as more people work from home and look for other ways to cut energy use.

MLP Danger Sign No. 2: MLPs Are Tied to Oil (Just Not the Way Most People Think)

Slack demand caused oil prices to crash twice in the last decade: in 2014 and in 2020. When oil tumbled this year, even one of the largest and presumably safest MLP wasnaEURtmt immune. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) fell alongside the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP):

MLPs Crash

And MLPs are one place where waiting out the crash and/or buying the dip arenaEURtmt prudent strategies. Just ask investors whoaEURtmve held MLPs since the 2014 oil-price collapseaEUR"theyaEURtmre still waiting to get their money back.

MLPs Down for the Count



The question then becomes: if MLPs donaEURtmt produce oilaEUR"they just store and ship it, rememberaEUR"why are their shares dropping with oil prices? Their services are still required, and cheaper oil should translate into more demand, so more oil will be stored and transported, right?

While that makes intuitive sense, energy markets are rarely intuitive. The fact is, MLPs depend on oil producers for their revenue; if producers canaEURtmt afford oil transport, or if the producer goes out of business, the MLP loses sales. That means MLPs canaEURtmt pay their debts, meaning dividend cuts are sure to follow. TheyaEURtmre already happening.

MLP Danger Sign No. 3: Oil Prices Can Go LowerA

The lower oil prices go, the bigger the risk that MLPs will see their oil-dependent revenue fall. But how low can oil prices go?

They could actually go to zeroaEUR"and even below. Crude from the Canadian oil sands, for example, has been trading in single digits lately. And in late March, Bloomberg reported that a grade of crude called Wyoming Asphalt Sour, which is mainly used in paving, received at least one negative bid. In other words, the buyer was asking the seller to pay them to take the oil away!

LetaEURtms for the sake of speculation say we found ourselves in a situation where more crude was selling for negative prices. WouldnaEURtmt that still benefit MLPs, as they would still be providing shipping services? ItaEURtms true that this could be a profitable business, but not with MLPsaEURtm current cost structure and debt load. If such a scenario came to pass, many MLPs could go bankrupt, leaving shareholders holding the bag.

Before I sign off, let me give you a final reason to steer clear of MLPs, especially if you buy them individually and not through a CEF or other type of fund: they issue a K-1 package at the end of the year, instead of the neat 1099 form. We donaEURtmt need to get into the weeds; suffice it to say, K-1s are a headache for the person who does your taxes (whether itaEURtms you or a professional.)

These 8.4% aEURoeDividend LifeboatsaEUR Are Perfect Buys Now

Despite the fear-laden headlines, now is the time to be buying, not selling. But with the wild volatility weaEURtmre seeing, we do have to be extra careful about what we add to our portfolio.

As I just explained, this is not the time to buy MLPs (and that time may never come!). Even the typical S&P 500 name is a dangerous proposition, for a reason you might not expect: these stocksaEURtm lame dividend payoutsaEUR"a pathetic 2.2% yield, on average, even after the selloff!

If we really want to protect our retirement (and grow our income stream), we need to demand way more of our return in safe cash.

How much more? IaEURtmm talking dividend payouts of 8% and up. That could be enough for you to live on dividends alone and do what every investor would love to do right now: turn off the daily market gyrations and enjoy a serene life of steady dividend checks.

Because if your income stream is safeaEUR"and big enough to fund your lifestyleaEUR"thereaEURtms absolutely no need to watch stock prices like a hawk.

IaEURtmve uncovered 4 funds that can make this seemingly impossible dream a reality. They yield 8.4% today, and thataEURtms just the averageaEUR"one of these funds throws off an outsized 10.3% dividend now. Put, say, $150K into this steady high-yielder and youaEURtmre looking at a steady $15,450 coming back your way every year.

DonaEURtmt listen to the pundits who say you canaEURtmt find high, safe dividends in this crisis. Build your income stream (and your nest egg) with the 4 funds IaEURtmll share with you now. Click here and IaEURtmll give you all the details on these 4 stout 8.4% payers: names, tickers, complete dividend histories and everything else you need to know before you buy.





