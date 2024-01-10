News & Insights

These Were the 15 Best-Selling Used Cars of 2023

January 10, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

With new car prices soaring, buying a used car was the more financially appealing choice in 2023. To find out which cars were the most popular with buyers, iSeeCars analyzed over 9.2 million used car sales from the last five model years (2018-2022) to find which models represented the largest shares of total used car sales in 2023.

While trucks ranked in the top two spots, the Ram 1500 was replaced in the No. 3 spot by an SUV.

“Trucks have been so dominant in the U.S. market for so long that it’s strange to see the Ram lose its top-three ranking, even to an SUV as popular as the Chevrolet Equinox,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, said in a news release. “This shift reflects the jump in gas prices during 2023, which led many consumers to move away from large trucks and SUVs and into smaller, more fuel-efficient models.”

Here’s a look at which used car models sold the most in 2023.

All-new F-150 Limited with exclusive 3.

1. Ford F-150

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 3.3%

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel.

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 2.6%

2020 Chevrolet Equinox.

3. Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 2.1%
4. Ram 1500

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 2.1%
2020 Toyota Camry

5. Toyota Camry

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.8%

6. Honda Civic

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.7%
2019 Toyota RAV4

7. Toyota RAV4

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.7%
2017-2018 Toyota Corolla ECO

8. Toyota Corolla

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.5%

Ford introduces its all-new 2020 Explorer – a complete redesign of America’s all-time best-selling SUV – that now features the broadest model lineup ever, more power and space, and smart new technologies to help tackle life’s adventures.

9. Ford Explorer

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.5%
2020 Nissan Rogue

10. Nissan Rogue

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.5%
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

11. Honda CR-V

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.5%
2020 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit.

12. Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.4%

Completely redesigned new 2020 Escape best offers four new propulsion choices – including two all-new hybrids; standard hybrid targets best-in-class EPA-estimated range of more than 550 miles; plug-in hybrid targets a best-in-class EPA-estimated pure-electric range of 30+ miles.

13. Ford Escape

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.4%
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road

14. Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.4%
2020 Nissan Altima

15. Nissan Altima

  • Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.4%

Data is sourced from iSeeCars and is accurate as of Jan. 4, 2024.



