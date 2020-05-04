These Were Starbucks' Most Popular Menu Items in Q2

The days of the $0.50 coffee cup are long gone. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has rerouted global coffee history, and now even sophisticated lattes and cappuccinos are being upended by new, diverse, and socially conscious coffee drink options.

Beyond the bean

In Starbucks' second-quarter conference call, CEO Kevin Johnson detailed the company's hottest products.

"Nitro Cold Brew and refreshment continued to lead for beverage, and our new alt-milk beverages, Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte, are also resonating well with customers," he said. "Our innovation in food, notably, our new breakfast wraps, have surpassed expectations to date."

Image source: Starbucks.

Starbucks introduced nitro cold brew in Seattle in 2016, and it has since risen to become one of the company's signature drinks in locations all over the world. It launched a new salted honey flavor as well as iced coconut milk drinks and new breakfast wraps this March.

The company first offered plant-based milks with the addition of soy milk in 1997, adding coconut milk in 2015, almond milk in 2016, and oat milk this year.

"Customers are looking for more ways to personalize their beverages," Product Developer Raegan Powell said in a story on Starbucks' website.

Getting back to speed

Revenue in the second quarter was down 5% year over year, but U.S. sales were flat. Management expects to see a greater decline in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. But if enough customers want their nitro cold brews, maybe things will start looking up.

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.