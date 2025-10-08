These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in September 2025 -- and One's Decline Can Be Tied to President Trump

Key Points

The stock market, and individual stocks, can be volatile over short periods.

A bunch of these value-shedding stocks have posted disappointing quarterly results.

Some fallen stocks can present great opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than CarMax ›

It's fun to follow stocks that soared recently, and it can be sobering to see which ones have plunged -- especially if you're a shareholder. So here's a look at the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest companies -- in September.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

CarMax: Down 24.8%

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) sells, finances, and services new and used cars at more than 250 locations. Much of its loss happened after it posted a very disappointing second-quarter report, featuring revenue down year over year and profits really down -- by 25%. This reflects lower car-buying enthusiasm from consumers.

FactSet Research Systems: Down 22.3%

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) offers financial data and analytics for professional investors. It also posted results below analyst expectations.

Kenvue: Down 21.9%

Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) was spun off from Johnson & Johnson in 2023 to focus on consumer products. Its brands include Listerine, Zyrtec, Motrin, Band-Aid, and... Tylenol. As you might have guessed, much of its recent downfall is tied to President Trump and others asserting that Tylenol is linked to autism.

Deckers Outdoor: Down 17.5%

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is an outdoor apparel company with brands such as Uggs, Teva, and Hoka. It has fallen in value in part due to concerns about tariff effects -- as well as general worries about economic uncertainty reining in consumers' eagerness to buy. It also disappointed investors with its last earnings report.

Synopsys: Down 16.7%

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) specializes in software used for designing and testing semiconductor chips. Its shares have fallen in part due to weakened demand from a major customer and export restrictions from the Trump administration (now removed).

While these stocks retreated, the S&P 500 index gained 3.5% in September. Remember, too, that when stocks plunge, you should steer clear if the company is facing lasting, intractable problems. But if the market seems to have overreacted and the company's future is promising, a much lower stock price can be a great buying opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in CarMax right now?

Before you buy stock in CarMax, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CarMax wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CarMax, Deckers Outdoor, FactSet Research Systems, Kenvue, and Synopsys. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $13 calls on Kenvue. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.