These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in January 2025

The S&P 500's 2.7% rise in January might not sound impressive. But for a single month, it's a great start to 2025.

Naturally, though, some stocks failed to keep up. These five were the month's worst performers.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) stock lost 16% in January after announcing its preliminary quarterly results. Management now expects a decline in live bookings after previously predicting a mid-single-digit percentage increase.

Electronic Arts produces video games for consoles, personal computers, and smartphones.

ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor's (NASDAQ: ON) shareholders have had a rough couple of years. After dropping by about 25% in 2024, the stock fell another 17% in January.

The company provides power and sensing solutions to the automotive and industrial markets. Its results have suffered due to challenging conditions in its end markets. In 2024, revenue fell 14.2% to $7.1 billion.

Constellation Brands

Investors didn't react well to Constellation Brands' (NYSE: STZ) quarterly results. The stock price fell 18.2% for the month.

Its fiscal third-quarter sales dipped 0.3% to $2.46 billion. Constellation Brands' adjusted earnings per share were $3.25, virtually unchanged from last year's $3.24.

Constellation Brands produces beer, wine, and spirits.

PG&E

PG&E (NYSE: PCG) shares declined by 22.5% in January as the market weighed how it could be affected by the California wildfires. The electricity and natural gas utility has operations in northern and central California, and outstanding legal questions about how much liability the company will bear for past fires has created substantial uncertainty about its future.

PG&E had to file for bankruptcy protection in 2019 following similarly devastating wildfires that caused deaths and loss of property.

Edison International

Edison International's (NYSE: EIX) stock price was down 32.4% last month. As the parent company of utility company SCE, it provides electricity to southern, central, and coastal California.

Edison finds itself in a similar situation as PG&E. With lawsuits filed against Edison alleging blame for wildfire damage, investors will face considerable risk until litigation comes to a resolution.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands, Electronic Arts, and ON Semiconductor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

