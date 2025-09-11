These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025

Key Points UnitedHealth Group led all Dow stocks with a 24.2% gain after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new $3.3 billion position.

Apple surged 11.8% following a $100 billion domestic manufacturing commitment designed to address potential tariff concerns.

Home Depot gained 10.7% despite modest earnings, with management citing delayed consumer spending on major home improvement projects.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) rose 3.2% in August 2025, comfortably ahead of the broader S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index, which gained 1.9% in the same period. But the Dow's impressive performance was built on a mixed bag of specific stock performances.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) lagged behind, with August drops of 4% or more. Meanwhile, health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) outweighed those underperformers with an index-leading 24.2% price gain.

Let's check out the rest of the top-performing Dow Jones stocks last month.

1. UnitedHealth Group (up 24.2%)

UnitedHealth took a tumble with a weak earnings report at the end of July, but bounced back in August. The stock soared on Aug. 15, as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a brand-new position of 5 million shares in the stock. The $3.3 billion merger with home health specialist Amedisys was completed on the same day, adding fuel to the fires. All told, UnitedHealth's stock moved 0.7% lower across the two-month span of July and August.

2. Apple (up 11.8%)

iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) surged 12% in the first week of August. The company addressed tariff concerns by expanding its domestic manufacturing commitments. The four-year commitment of an additional $100 billion includes partnerships with Texas Instruments and Corning.

3. American Express (up 10.7%)

Credit services giant American Express (NYSE: AXP) sprinted higher by landing several valuable sporting sponsorships in the Miami area. The deals include the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the Miami Dolphins football team.

4. Home Depot (up 10.7%)

Home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported modest Q2 results last month. The stock still rose; management said that consumers are just delaying their big-ticket home improvement projects. The financial results should improve over time.

5. Sherwin-Williams (up 10.6%)

Paint retailer Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) followed the same themes as Home Depot. Instead of an earnings report, the global company refinanced its credit facilities with better terms in Canada and Europe.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Anders Bylund has positions in UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Home Depot, Microsoft, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Corning, Sherwin-Williams, and UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

