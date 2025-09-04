These Were the 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025

Key Points There are concerns that stricter privacy rules could hurt The Trade Desk's main business.

Super Micro Computer cut its fiscal 2026 guidance by $7 billion, sending its shares south.

Gartner's total contract value increased year over year, but not by as much as investors hoped.

10 stocks we like better than The Trade Desk ›

August was a good month for the S&P 500. The stock market's most-followed index finished the period up 1.91%, marking its fourth consecutive month of positive returns and fifth overall positive month of 2025. Unfortunately, it wasn't a good month for all stocks in the index.

Three stocks in particular had a really bad month: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), and Gartner (NYSE: IT). These stocks lost between 25% to 37% of their value in the month.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The reason for the disappointing month varies. The Trade Desk's revenue growth has slowed (up 19% year over year to $694 million), and its new chief financial officer took over on Aug. 21 after its previous one stepped down after almost 12 years with the company. There are also concerns that stricter privacy rules will hurt the company's ability to use targeted advertising, its main business proposition.

Super Micro Computer's fiscal fourth-quarter results weren't very encouraging, with the company missing both revenue and adjusted earnings per share estimates. It also cut its fiscal 2026 guidance from $40 billion to $33 billion, which discouraged investors, as the company was already trading at a premium.

Gartner met analysts' estimates for the second quarter, but its total contract value (a key part of its business) increased by a light 4.9% year over year. This led the company to cut its 2025 revenue guidance and note that its business demand could slow down.

Should you invest $1,000 in The Trade Desk right now?

Before you buy stock in The Trade Desk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and The Trade Desk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,045,818!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.