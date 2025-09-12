These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025

Key Points The S&P 500 gained just about 2% in August, but some stocks absolutely crushed the index.

Two top-performing stocks surged after big stakes, one from Warren Buffett and another from the U.S. government.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index, a leading benchmark of the U.S. stock market, rose about 1.9% in August. However, at least 20 stocks in the S&P 500 index rallied over 10% in the month, with the top three rallying over 20% each. Here's what propelled them higher.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Albemarle

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is among the world's largest miners of lithium, a key raw material for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, electronics, and energy storage systems. Lithium carbonate prices hit a one-year high in August after Chinese EV battery giant and lithium producer CATL suspended operations at a mine as its license expired. Albemarle stock surged 25.2%, making it August's biggest S&P 500 mover.

With CATL about to resume operations and lithium prices falling back to the ground, Albemarle stock has already reversed course. It's down 14% this month, as of this writing.

2. UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) was among the biggest losers in the S&P 500, dropping 50% through the end of July. But it made a dramatic comeback, surging 24.2% in August after legendary investor Warren Buffett disclosed a $1.6 billion stake in the beleaguered health insurer.

On July 29, UnitedHealth reissued an outlook for 2025 after suspending it in May. UnitedHealth projects around 12% revenue growth and net earnings of at least $14.65 per share versus 2024 earnings of $15.51 per share. UnitedHealth stock is up another 12% this month so far.

3. Intel

Two announcements sent Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares 23% higher last month. On Aug. 18, Japanese conglomerate SoftBank (OTC: SOBK.Y) agreed to invest $2 billion in Intel at a price of $23 per share. Days later, the U.S. government announced an investment of $8.9 billion in Intel stock, equivalent to a 10% stake, funded with $5.7 billion in unpaid grants under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and $3.2 billion from the Secure Enclave program.

Investors believe the funding could help Intel turn things around as the Trump administration tries to boost the domestic semiconductor industry.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $672,879!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,947!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel and short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.