These Were the 2 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in March 2025

March wasn't the best month for the S&P 500, with the index dropping 5.8%. It was a tough month all around, as 98 of the S&P 500 stocks finished the month down at least 10%, but two especially had a bad month: Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL). Delta and United were the S&P 500's worst-performing stocks in March, falling 27.5% and 26.4%, respectively.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Why did both airlines have such a bad March?

Broader economic uncertainty took its toll on both companies, but there were also industry-specific problems that caused the stock price drops. Delta lowered its revenue growth guidance from 6%-8% down to 5% (at the higher end). It also cut its earnings-per-share (EPS) guidance from $0.70 to $1 down to $0.30 to $0.50.

United also lowered its guidance as it projects its revenue will take a hit. It noted a slowdown in corporate and government travel, especially as the federal government focuses on reducing its spending. United says government-related booking decreased by half.

As new tariff plans go into effect and concerns about inflation and a potential recession ramp up, both companies could face some near-term troubles as consumers, companies, and governments cut back on travel. It will take time to see how it all plays out, but investors should expect volatility to continue along with potential drops.

As of market closing on April 11, Delta's and United's stocks are down 30.8% and 31.3% for the year, respectively.

Should you invest $1,000 in Delta Air Lines right now?

Before you buy stock in Delta Air Lines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Delta Air Lines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,499!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,684!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 818% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 156% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.