These Were the 2 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in June 2025

Key Points The S&P 500 index rebounded in May and continued its winning streak through June.

Not all S&P 500 stocks, however, made investors money.

The top two worst-performing stocks in the index hit their 52-week lows in June.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica Inc. ›

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index rose 5% in June, but there were plenty of laggards among the index's 500 stocks. The two worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 fell by double-digit percentages. Notably, both were consumer stocks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock plummeted over 20% on a single trading day in June, marking one of its biggest intraday falls in history, after reporting poor numbers. It ended the month down 25%.

Lululemon's same-store sales grew by only 1% year over year, while its operating margin fell by 110 basis points to 18.5% in the first quarter. With tariff-driven costs eating into its profits, Lululemon slashed its earnings outlook for the full year by almost 25% to $14.68 per share at the midpoint.

However, Lululemon reaffirmed its sales growth guidance of 7% to 8% and is raising prices and diversifying sourcing channels to mitigate the impact of tariffs. Lululemon doesn't manufacture but outsources production to countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka. Lululemon, however, still gets almost 75% revenue from the Americas.

After June's fall, Lululemon stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 16, less than half its five-year average P/E.

J.M. Smucker

J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) stock tanked 12.8% to a 52-week low of $93.30 per share in June after reporting 3% and 13% declines in sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), respectively, for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Low demand for dog snacks and sweet baked goods, the recent divestment of pet food brands, and rising costs were largely to blame.

Smucker expects total sales to grow by only 2% to 4% in fiscal 2026, versus 7% last year, and adjusted EPS to fall by 11%.

Smucker's Uncrustables brand, however, reported double-digit sales growth in Q4 and is close to hitting a billion dollars in sales. Meanwhile, Smucker continues to generate solid cash flows and is taking "decisive actions" to revive its sweet baked segment, which has struggled since acquiring Twinkies maker Hostess Brands in 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. right now?

Before you buy stock in Lululemon Athletica Inc., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lululemon Athletica Inc. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,477!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,010,880!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends J.M. Smucker and Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.