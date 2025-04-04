These Were the 2 Worst-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq-100 in March 2025

The Nasdaq-100 -- which tracks the largest 100 nonfinancial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange -- had a tough run in March as it finished the month down 7.7%. That marked one of the index's worst monthly performances in about two years.

However, the index's biggest losers saw much steeper declines. Semiconductor company Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) ended March down close to 32.9%, and database software company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell just over 34.4%.

President Trump's tariff plans, recession fears, and softening expectations for artificial intelligence (AI) have fueled a broad sell-off for technology growth stocks.

Marvell Technology, for example, relies heavily on China, with 43% of its revenue coming from that market. As tensions heat up between the U.S. and China, investors are worried any tariffs or trade restrictions will disrupt its business and have an outsized financial impact on the company.

Meanwhile, MongoDB's disappointing month comes from seemingly unmet investor expectations. The company reported 19% year-over-year revenue growth for fiscal 2025 (beating Wall Street expectations), but the stock price still plummeted, mostly due to concerns the stock was overvalued following less-than-ideal fiscal 2026 guidance.

Both stocks will likely have some short-term issues as the tech world tries to navigate this uncertain time, but the drops present intriguing opportunities for investors looking to begin a stake or increase their shares at much lower prices than just a month before.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool recommends Marvell Technology and Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.