These Were the 2 Worst-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in February 2025

While the current broad market sell-off dominates headlines, there's still value in looking at specific laggards from the major indexes.

Among the blue-chip-laden Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), the two worst-performing stocks in the month of February were UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). They declined 12.5% and 12.8% last month, respectively, versus the Dow's much more modest dip of 1.6%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

UnitedHealth's woes started early in February following hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's now-deleted post on social media website X, where he questioned the health insurer's reported profits and suggested the stock was a short-selling candidate. Less than two weeks later, its sell-off accelerated on news that its planned merger with Amedisys may be in jeopardy. At the same time, UnitedHealth is resisting shareholders' efforts to force more transparency regarding costs linked to delaying and denying care.

The bulk of February's loss took shape late in the month, however, when it was confirmed the Department of Justice has begun investigations into UnitedHealth's Medicare billing practices.

Salesforce's story is far simpler. Its stock drifted lower for the better part of the month in anticipation of its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter results. Management ended up providing disappointing revenue guidance with top-line growth of 7.5% to $40.7 billion for fiscal 2026. Analysts were modeling $41.4 billion for the year. The technology company's artificial intelligence efforts are compelling -- they just aren't making a meaningful contribution to the software company's growth yet.

Obviously, investors don't wish to own any stock that's losing ground. However, pullbacks can be buying opportunities. That's arguably the case for Salesforce at this time, but UnitedHealth seems increasingly plagued by uncertainty, most of which works against the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $709,381!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.