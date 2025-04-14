These Were the 2 Top-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in March 2025

March 2025 might seem like ages ago in market years, as the Trump tariffs have rocked the market like few things before it. However, the trends in March are not so different from what's happening now, as consumer sentiment was rapidly weakening and fears of a recession were mounting before the tariff announcement.

Let's take a look at the two best-performing Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) companies to see if they're worth buying today.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

1. UnitedHealth Group (up 10.3% in March)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is one of the most resilient stocks on the market. Healthcare is considered a recession-proof industry, but health insurance is even more unaffected by the economy because people need coverage regardless.

It's not a surprise, then, that investors have piled into the stock in March and have continued to do so through the tariff-related chaos of April.

There was no major company-specific news out on UnitedHealth in March, and investors seem to be returning to the stock after it tumbled following the assassination of one of its executives in December 2024.

UnitedHealth has been one of the rare winners on the stock market in April, gaining 15% thanks to a 5.06% increase in Medicare Advantage benchmarks and its reputation as a port in a storm during turbulent market times.

2. Chevron (up 5.5% in March)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) might seem like a surprise on this list as the energy sector is typically highly sensitive to the economic cycle.

The source of Chevron's gains was a surprising one, as Reuters reported that the company was angling for a piece of the data center market, developing the sites and supplying the electricity for facilities.

Data center demand is surging along with AI, and the energy to power it is at a premium.

However, while that was a smart strategic move, it wasn't enough to keep the stock climbing in April as it fell sharply after tariffs were announced. Chevron will continue to be sensitive to the health of the global economy and oil prices.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,226!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $679,900!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 796% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 155% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.