These Were the 2 Best-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in June 2025

Key Points June was the S&P 500's second-best monthly performance of the year.

Coinbase led the way for the S&P 500 in its first full month included in the index.

Oracle's cloud business is picking up momentum with a new $30 billion deal.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global ›

June was a great month for the S&P 500 index, which finished up 4.96%. It was its second-best monthly performance of the year (it gained 6.15% in May) and pushed the index's year-to-date (YTD) gains to 5.50% as of the end of the month.

Yet, some components of the S&P 500 far outstripped the index's solid gains last month. The two best-performing S&P 500 stocks in June were crypto currency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and database software provider Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), up 42.12% and 32.08%, respectively.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's see why.

Coinbase finishing as the S&P 500's top performer was an ironic surprise, with it being the company's first full month included in the index. The three straight months of positive monthly gains are Coinbase's first since the fourth quarter in 2023. In light of a revenue-sharing agreement with fintech company Circle, Coinbase could have a new and profitable segment in the works.

Oracle's stellar month can be attributed to good news surrounding its cloud business. In its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter (ended May 31), its cloud infrastructure revenue grew 52% year over year (YOY) to $3 billion, and its total cloud revenue grew 27% YOY to $6.7 billion. Add in a new cloud deal that's expected to bring in $30 billion annually beginning in a few years, and investors are excited about Oracle's direction.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coinbase Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Coinbase Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coinbase Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,281!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,050,415!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,059% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.