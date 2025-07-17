These Were the 2 Best-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq-100 in June 2025

Key Points The Nasdaq-100 Index performed very well in the month of June.

The two top performers saw their prices increase nearly 5 times the index.

Micron Technology and Arm Holdings were major winners for their shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

The Nasdaq-100 index had an outstanding month in June. The index, consisting of the 100 largest non-financial stocks listed on the Nasdaq stock market, gained 6.3% in June. The two powerhouse technology stocks below, however, performed even better. Here's how well they did -- and why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Micron Technology

Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) share price increased 30.5% last month. That made it the Nasdaq-100's top performer. Micron designs and manufactures data storage products that have uses in generative artificial intelligence (AI), an area that has garnered plenty of investors' interest lately given that it's in the early days of what many believe is a massive growth opportunity.

In late June, the company reported fiscal third-quarter results for the period ended on May 29. Micron Technology reported revenue of $9.3 billion, a 15.5% increase from the previous quarter and up 36.6% from a year ago. The company's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used for AI training had quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 50%.

Management forecasts revenue of $10.4 billion to $11 billion for the fourth quarter, a 15% rise from the third quarter at the midpoint of its guidance.

2. Arm Holdings

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) stock appreciated by 29.9% in June. The company designs, develops, and licenses central processing units (CPUs) for semiconductor and original equipment manufacturing companies like Apple and Nvidia.

Arm Holdings' stock price has been volatile this year, with the shares dropping from about $122 to $85 in April after large across-the-board tariffs were announced. The shares subsequently recovered and closed at nearly $146 on July 11.

June's price movement appears tied to broader positive sentiment after the Trump administration delayed some tariff implementations. Arm Holdings reported fiscal fourth-quarter results in early May. Revenue for the period ended on March 31 grew 34% year over year to $1.2 billion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,281!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,050,415!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,059% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.