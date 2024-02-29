These Under-the-Radar "Magnificent 7" Alternatives Can Help You Get Rich

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall shares why investors should look beyond just the largest companies and the tech world for big returns, highlighting seven stocks with big housing exposure that have been big winners. Stocks discussed include Mid-America Apartments (NYSE: MAA), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), Trex (NYSE: TREX), NVR (NYSE: NVR), and Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2024. The video was published on March 2, 2024.

