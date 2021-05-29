These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

For more than a decade, growth stocks have been all the rage. That's because growth stocks have benefited from the perfect environment. Lending rates have been at or near historic lows, monetary policy has predominantly been dovish, and the federal government is pumping trillions into the economy at the moment.

But over the very long term, dividend stocks are the true breadwinners.

Image source: Getty Images.

In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their dividend to public companies without a payout between 1972 and 2012. The result? The dividend-paying crowd averaged an annual return of 9.5% over four decades. By comparison, the non-dividend payers scratched and clawed their way to a meager 1.6% average annual return. In aggregate, this works out to about an 18-fold outperformance over 40 years.

Dividend stocks outperforming shouldn't really surprise anyone. Businesses that pay a dividend are almost always profitable, and they're usually time-tested. These are companies investors can confidently own when they go to sleep and know they're going to be just fine when they wake up.

But as investors, we want the highest yield possible with the least risk imaginable. Unfortunately, risk and yield tend to be correlated once you get above roughly a 3% to 4% yield. To put it another way, ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can often be more trouble than they're worth. Since yield is simply a function of payout relative to share price, a failing operating model and plunging share price can falsely give off the impression of a juicy income source.

Thankfully, there are solid ultra-high-yield stocks income seekers can buy that'll not only outpace inflation but give investors a real chance to build wealth. The following trio of superb dividend stocks can, with reinvestment, double your money in less than 10 years.

Image source: Getty Images.

Annaly Capital Management: 9.5% dividend yield

For much of the past decade, mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) have received little or no love on Wall Street. That's about to change, and it's going to help make income-seeking investors quite a bit of money.

To simplify the mortgage REIT operating model, a company like Annaly is looking to borrow money at lower short-term rates, which it'll use to purchase assets, such as mortgage-backed securities (MBS), with higher long-term yields. The goal for Annaly is to widen the gap between this high long-term yield and low short-term borrowing rate, known as the net interest margin (NIM).

Here's the thing: During the early stages of an economic recovery, the yield curve often steepens. This means long-term Treasury yields rise, while shorter-maturity bond yields flatten or even decline. When the yield curve steepens, it's common to see the NIM for mortgage REITs like Annaly expand. In other words, Annaly is in the sweet spot of its growth cycle.

What's more, Annaly Capital Management almost exclusively deals with agency securities. This a fancy way of saying that it only buys MBSs that are protected by the federal government in the event of a default. As you might imagine, this added protection means the yields on agency securities are considerably lower than non-agency assets. But there's an upside, too. With most of its assets well-protected, it can use leverage to its advantage to pump up its profits.

Annaly has averaged an annual payout of around 10% dating back more than two decades. With reinvestment, it would take less than eight years at a 9.5% yield for the company's payout alone to double your initial investment.

Image source: Getty Images.

Mobile TeleSystems: 8.9% dividend yield

Telecom companies are often excellent sources of above-average dividend yields. But you'll need to look beyond the U.S. to one of Russia's largest wireless carriers if you want a truly jaw-dropping, yet sustainable, ultra-high-yield income stream.

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT), also known as MTS, ended March with over 78 million mobile subscriptions. Although its high-margin roaming business has been adversely affected over the past year by the coronavirus pandemic, prospects for its core wireless segment are looking up. That's because the introduction of 5G infrastructure, and the ongoing rollout of 4G to less-populated regions of Russia, should create a multiyear technology upgrade cycle that drives operating margins higher. Remember, data is where MTS' mobile segment generates most of its margin.

What you might not know is that MTS has been expanding into new verticals beyond just wireless and fixed-line telecommunications. It now has 3.9 million broadband subscribers, 7.1 million total paying television users, and 2.58 million MTS Bank customers, just to touch on the diversity of the company's operations. It also offers digital and cloud solutions, with the segment increasing sales by 28% in the first quarter from the prior-year period. These may be much smaller businesses relative to wireless, but they're growing at a much faster pace.

Best of all, MTS is promoting these verticals with ecosystem subscriptions. Offering perks like cash back for MTS Bank customers, special streaming content, and unlimited mobile data, the company has a growing base of multi-product users.

For the past six years, Mobile TeleSystems has paid out a yield ranging from 7% to 14%. At its current yield of 8.9%, it would, with reinvestment, double your money in a shade over eight years.

Image source: Getty Images.

Enterprise Product Partners: 7.7% dividend yield

A third ultra-high-yield dividend stock that can double your initial investment in less than a decade on the payouts alone is master-limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). As a word of caution, keep in mind that MLPs come with added challenges come tax time. It's something you'll want to understand before purchasing an MLP.

As for Enterprise Products Partners, it's an absolute giant in the midstream space. While all the spotlight in the oil and gas sector gets placed on drillers (upstream) or refiners (downstream), it's actually the middlemen like Enterprise which supply the pipelines and storage that make the hamster spin on its wheel. According to the company, it has over 50,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquid (NGL), oil, and petrochemical pipelines in the U.S., along with 21 NGL processing plants and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Its assets are located in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming, to name a few core states.

The "why Enterprise?" answer is pretty simple: It's a highly predictable business. Even with the Biden administration pushing for bigger investments in clean energy, it's going to be a long time before oil, natural gas, and NGL aren't major energy drivers in this country. Enterprise will continue to lay pipeline to expand its presence and will likely turn to acquisitions in order to boost its growth potential. With a return on invested capital of 12% over the past decade, investors can feel confident that management knows what it's doing.

But maybe the most exciting thing about Enterprise Products Partners is that its distribution coverage ratio has remained well above one. Any figure below one implies that the company can't maintain its dividend payout. Enterprise had a coverage ratio of around 1.8 in the first quarter of 2021 and roughly 1.6 last year, during the worst economic downturn in decades.

With a 22-year streak of raising its payout and a current yield of 7.7%, Enterprise Products Partners could double your money, with reinvestment, in a little over nine years.

10 stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enterprise Products Partners wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.