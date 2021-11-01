These Two Stocks Have Been Lagging the Market, and Now Insiders are Buying In

Capital markets have had a tremendous month, with most major U.S. indices seeing consistent gains and the Nasdaq-100 making the sharpest moves. Tech earnings have been mixed, with some firms posting record revenues and others noting the supply-side constraints as reasons for their Q3 difficulties.

Now comes the tricky part. It can be a risky move buying into stocks which have made considerable recent gains, and the ones which missed earnings have typically sold-off as a reaction to impacted outlooks. So which are the ones to focus on? TipRanks’ Insider Trading tools are there to offer some alternative investment resources and help traders decide what is best for them.

Insider trading is not illegal, for the most part. Insiders are denoted by their stake of 10% or more in a publicly traded company, role on a board of directors, or position as a senior officer. They are allowed to make trades in specific companies as they wish, as long as they submit a Form 4 to the Securities and Exchange Commission beforehand. Upon approval, their trades are made public record.

While insiders may make trades for any particular reason, the most indicative of them is the Informative Buy. This type of transaction signifies that the insider used his or her own capital to buy into a stock. The thought process is as follows: if insiders know something will positively affect the shares, it could be beneficial for the everyday investor to follow their trades.

TipRanks has several tools that organize and collate recent transactions into a digestible visual display. For example, Insiders’ Hot Stocks shows which insider buying strategies have been used recently, and the Top 25 Corporate Insiders tracks all the most successful insiders on a rolling basis. To see the most recent trades made, Daily Insider Transactions tracks them in a chronological order.

Let’s take a look at analysis of two stocks seeing recent significant insider trading activity.

Intel

Tech and the Nasdaq-100 have been soaring the last few weeks, but Intel has underperformed. The global semiconductor shortage has not been capitalized upon by the largest chip manufacturer in the world by revenue, and large hardware producers like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) have moved to producing their chips in-house.

As a result, Intel Corporation (INTC) has slumped. Its Q3 earnings missed on several key metrics, and investors have been shaken off toward other chip makers, like AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA). However, a group of insiders have been accumulating considerable positions in the underperforming tech giant.

By checking TipRanks Insider’s page on Intel, it can be identified that over the last six days, five individuals have made Informative Buys in company stock. Among them is Patrick Gelsinger, Chief Executive Officer, who purchased just under half a million dollars of shares. A skeptic could argue that CEOs often buy shares in their own company. However, Gelsinger is not alone in his sentiment, and is accompanied by several high-ranking members of the board of directors.

Intel shares have slumped more than 12% over the last 10 days, after falling sharply following the company's earnings release. After the negative print, analysts weighed in.

Quinn Bolton of Needham & Co. published a report arguing that while the earnings results and guidance “played into the bears’ hands,” a shift in Intel’s downtrend is inevitable. Quinn placed his faith in CEO Gelsinger, writing that the company will be able to “identify weaknesses in its processor roadmap and reestablish its processor performance leadership.” The analyst noted that the “turnaround will ultimately be successful,” making the current valuation attractive for long-term entry.

Bolton assigned a bullish Buy rating to the stock, and added a price target of $60.

Upstart

There is another technology firm whose valuation has fallen while most have gained. Peer-to-peer lending company Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) has seen its valuation come down more than 17% since its October 15 peak. At the same time, it is important to note that the AI-powered fintech had gained about 630% YTD in share price by the time it began to decline. The high valuation places the stock at a precarious position wherein small events can shake large amounts of investors.

There is someone attempting to capitalize on the discounted share price, however. Co-founder and current Senior Vice President of Product and Data Science, Gu Paul, has been buying stock. The insider made two consecutive trades over the last 3 days, each amounting to $27,000 in shares. While these pale in comparison to his holding value of $98,145,960, Paul’s success with his trades is significant and could be followed by the ambitious investor.

Paul’s transactions have been profitable 80% of the time, and over the last year have returned him, on average, 186.9%.

Chiming in on the stock’s recent movements, John Hecht of Jefferies wrote that “the equity value reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years.” However, he sees the current growth as unsustainable, and thus does not expect the stock to continue seeing similar gains in valuation. Moreover, Hecht added that the current share price reflects “aspirational market share advancements.”

In a neutral move, Hecht downgraded UPST to Hold from its former Buy rating, and declared a price target of $330 per share.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Brock Ladenheim did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of Tipranks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. Tipranks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. Tipranks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Tipranks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

