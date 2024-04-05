These Two Credit Options from Aspida Can Help Retirees Sleep Easier at Night

Retirees face a dilemma. They need consistent income as they are no longer working, but they also seek to grow their portfolio. Unfortunately, these goals can be at odds with one another.

These two innovative solutions aim to provide retirees with continued exposure to equity growth and a regular income stream. Aspida has recently added both the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Invesco QQQ Growth Index to products within their fixed index annuities suite.

Retirees who select the Nasdaq-100 Index® as a crediting option gain exposure to a world-renowned equity benchmark. The Nasdaq-100®, available on all FIA products from Aspida, is a cornerstone of modern investment, representing 100 of the largest and most dynamic non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market®, and some of the most innovative companies in the world. The index includes major players across various sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and industrials, making it a comprehensive benchmark for growth-focused investors. Over the past couple years, this index has seen significant growth from the advancements in generative artificial intelligence .

Individuals may also choose the Invesco QQQ Growth Index as a crediting option for their Aspida fixed index annuity. The index, available on the Synergy Choice FIA suite from Aspida, combines consistent equity exposure using the Invesco QQQ ETF, with responsive bond exposure that adjusts between short- and intermediate term U.S. Treasuries as interest rate conditions change. The Invesco QQQ ETF, which provides exposure to the diverse group of cutting-edge companies part of the Nasdaq-100®, is one of the industry’s largest Large Cap ETFs by assets under management. By utilizing Salt Financial’s truVol® methodology, the Invesco QQQ Growth Index aims to maintain a 12.5% volatility level.

Any financial product with ties to the market comes with some inherent risk, and fixed index annuities from Aspida are designed with a focus on conservative risk management. The initial money put into this annuity type is not directly invested in stocks or bonds. As a result, the index strategy options of the product will never result in negative interest credited to a retiree’s contract, so they are protected from dips in the market when stocks – and other more volatile investment options – lose value.

Plus, with guaranteed income riders, the annuities can allow retirees to sleep easier at night—knowing they will be able to count on a steady source of income in retirement.



