These Top-Rated Stocks Are Surging After Earnings: GDS, GOOS

Able to crush earnings expectations this week, GDS Holdings GDS and Canada Goose GOOS are two top-rated ADRs (American Depository Receipts) to keep an eye on with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), respectively.

GDS Holdings is a Shanghai, China-based technology services provider offering various integrated solutions, including cloud computing, IT management, operation outsourcing, and data center hosting, which is critical to the advancement of artificial intelligence. Furthermore, Canada Goose is an intriguing apparel retailer offering a global brand of premium jackets and eyewear that is sold in over 36 countries.

Following their favorable quarterly reports, GDS stock has now spiked nearly +20% this month to around $30 a share, with GOOS soaring over +30% to $11 a share.



GDS Holdings Q1 Results

Reporting its Q1 results on Tuesday, GDS Holdings’ Q1 EPS of $0.48 blasted expectations that called for an adjusted loss of -$0.22 and climbed from -$0.27 a share in the prior year quarter. This came as GDS Holdings achieved its highest gross rate in the last two years in terms of revenue growth (12%) and EBITDA (16%), which it attributed to a continued focus on backlog, delivery, and the acceleration of its project schedule.

Seeing a higher demand for AI training in remote locations, GDS Holdings stated AI inferencing could be a much larger and sustainable opportunity, with the company disclosing it had signed a deal that encompasses 152 megawatts of capacity during Q1. GDS Holdings also expects high demand for its services as uncertainties around the AI chip supply in China clear up.

Reassuringly, GDS Holdings has now surpassed the Zacks EPS Consensus for five consecutive quarters with an average earnings surprise of 108.24% in its last four quarterly reports.



Canada Goose’s Q4 Results

Crushing EPS expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter by nearly 44% on Wednesday, Canada Goose reported Q4 earnings of $0.23 a share versus estimates of $0.16. This was also a jump from Q1 EPS of $0.14 in the comparative quarter, with the company highlighting that its made-in-Canada products represent a vast majority of its offerings and are not currently impacted by tariff imports into the United States.

Even better, Canada Goose’s direct-to-consumer business has continued to show positive momentum, increasing 15% year over year thanks to successful marketing campaigns which boosted global demand, particularly in the U.S. Notably, Canada Goose’s inventory levels fell by 14%, magnifying its improved efficiency.

Canada Goose has also surpassed the Zacks EPS Consensus for five consecutive quarters with an average earnings surprise of 57.23% in its last four quarterly reports.



Bottom Line

GDS Holdings and Canada Goose are two appealing ADRs to consider as EPS estimates are likely to trend higher after their very favorable quarterly reports, with both exceeding their top-line expectations as well.

