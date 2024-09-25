These Top Dividend Stocks Can Help Satisfy Your Craving for More Passive Income

Buying dividends stocks can be a great way to generate passive income. Many companies offer delectable payouts.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) stand out for their tasty dividends. They offer above-average yielding payouts that they've steadily increased over the years, and they can help satisfy any investor's craving for more passive income.

Quench your thirst for a growing income stream

Coca-Cola currently offers a dividend yield approaching 3%, roughly double the S&P 500's sub-1.5% level. The beverage giant also boasts an amazing record of increasing its dividend. It raised its payment by 5.4% earlier this year, extending its growth streak to 62 years in a row. That kept it in the elite group of Dividend Kings, companies with 50 or more years of increasing their dividends.

The beverage company should be able to extend that streak well into the future. Coca-Cola expects to organically grow its revenues by 4% to 6% annually over the long term while increasing its earnings per share by 7% to 9% per year. Meanwhile, it has the financial strength to make acquisitions as attractive opportunities arise. The company's growing free cash flow should enable it to continue increasing the dividend at a healthy annual rate.

Keeping income investors satisfied

Hormel Foods currently yields 3.5%. The global branded food company has never left its investors hungry for income. It recently marked its 96th year of uninterrupted dividend payments to investors. Meanwhile, it has increased its payment for 58 years in a row.

The company can easily afford its hefty dividend. It has generated nearly $860 million in net cash from operating activities through the first nine months of this year, easily covering its roughly $460 million in dividends. Hormel also has a well-stocked balance sheet with around $550 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities against less than $3 billion of long-term debt. It has the excess free cash flow and balance sheet flexibility to make accretive acquisitions as opportunities arise, as well as invest in expanding its operations and launching innovative products. These factors should support long-term earnings growth, enabling Hormel to continue paying a satisfying and steadily rising dividend.

Severing up a plate full of dividend income

Four Corners Property Trust currently yields 4.5%. The real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on owning properties leased to restaurant operators.

The company formed in 2015 when Darden Restaurants spun off some of its real estate to form a REIT. It currently owns over 1,150 properties leased to more than 150 brands. While Darden Restaurants remains its top tenant -- 35% of its rent comes from Olive Garden, 10% from Longhorn Steakhouse, and 4% from other Darden brands -- it has been steadily diversifying its portfolio. For example, it recently bought 19 Bloomin' Brands properties, comprising Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill restaurants, for $66.4 million. Bloomin' Brands is now its third-largest tenant at 3.3% of its rent. The REIT has also diversified into other retail sectors, like auto service, making up 10% of its rent; medical retail, 8%; and other retail, 3%.

Four Corners Properties Trust steadily acquires new income-producing properties. Those deals grow its rental income, enabling the REIT to increase its dividend. It has raised its payment every year since 2017, including by 1.5% late last year.

Satisfying your appetite for income

Coca-Cola, Hormel Foods, and Four Corners Property Trust pay dividends with yields more than double that of the S&P 500. They also have excellent records of increasing their payouts. These companies are great options for those hungry to collect more passive dividend income.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool recommends Bloomin' Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.