These Strong Buy Stocks Delivered Massive Q2 Earnings Beats: APEMY, COHU, IDCC, PBF

The second-quarter earnings season has continued to produce impressive winners, and several companies are separating themselves from the pack by delivering results that comfortably exceeded Wall Street's expectations this week.

Better still, these stocks currently reside on the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reflecting the favorable trend of rising earnings estimate revisions that often precedes additional outperformance.

Among the latest standouts are Aperam APEMY), Cohu COHU),InterDigital IDCC), and PBF Energy PBF).

While these businesses operate in very different industries — from specialty steel and semiconductor equipment to wireless licensing and energy refining — each company crushed Q2 EPS expectations by more than 50%, reinforcing the improving fundamentals behind their strong buy ratings.

Aperam Delivers Its Best Quarter in Four Years

Aperam turned in one of its strongest quarterly performances in recent years, describing the period as its best quarter in four years despite challenging market conditions. The Luxembourg- based global stainless and specialty steel producer benefited from improved profitability across each of its operating segments, highlighting the success of its ongoing efficiency initiatives.

More importantly for investors, Aperam crushed Q2 EPS expectations by 80%, reporting earnings of $1.01 per share versus estimates of $0.56.

Adjusted EBITDA surged 44% sequentially to €130 million, while net income jumped to €116 million from just €3 million in the prior quarter. The company also generated €106 million in free cash flow before dividends, allowing net debt to continue declining. Management acknowledged that normal seasonal weakness may pressure third-quarter results but still expects debt to decline further by year-end.

The combination of expanding profitability, improving cash generation, and strengthening earnings revisions has helped keep APEMY among the market's highest-rated stocks.

Cohu Benefits From AI-Driven Semiconductor Demand

Semiconductor test equipment supplier Cohu produced an impressive second quarter as demand improved across several end markets, particularly AI computing and high-performance computing applications.

Cohu reported Q2 EPS of $0.26, handily topping estimates of $0.14 by nearly 86%.

Revenue climbed 38% year over year to $149 million, while recurring revenue represented approximately 53% of total sales, underscoring the increasing stability of Cohu's business model. Most importantly for investors was Cohu’s expanding margins and disciplined operating execution.

Cohu also highlighted continued customer adoption of its semiconductor test and inspection solutions, positioning the company to benefit from the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout. As semiconductor capital spending gradually recovers, Cohu appears well positioned to capitalize on improving industry fundamentals.

InterDigital Keeps Generating High-Margin Growth

InterDigital once again demonstrated why its licensing business remains one of the market's most profitable technology models.

Leading the way, InterDigital delivered one of the largest beats of this earnings season, with Q2 EPS of $4.62 crushing consensus estimates of $1.60 by nearly 189%.

InterDigital reported another quarter of results above expectations after signing new licensing agreements, including its first Streaming and Cloud Services agreement with Amazon AMZN. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) climbed to a record $626 million, up 13% year over year, prompting management to raise its full-year 2026 revenue outlook by $85 million at the midpoint.

Although reported revenue declined from last year's unusually elevated level because of lower catch-up licensing revenue, InterDigital's recurring licensing base has kept expanding, providing investors with greater visibility into future cash flows. The raised guidance and improving licensing momentum have helped reinforce the bullish outlook surrounding IDCC stock.

PBF Energy's Refining Rebound

PBF Energy also delivered a better-than-expected second quarter as refining margins improved from earlier in the year and operational performance strengthened.

The company reported Q2 EPS of $6.22, comfortably exceeding consensus estimates of $4.05 for a 53% earnings surprise.

The independent oil refiner benefited from healthier crack spreads, improved refinery utilization, and disciplined cost management. Investors have also welcomed signs that industry conditions are stabilizing after a volatile start to the year, with stronger cash generation helping improve confidence in PBF's earnings outlook.

As refining fundamentals continue normalizing, analysts have become increasingly optimistic about PBF's near-term earnings potential, supporting its current position on the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.

Bottom Line

Aperam, Cohu, InterDigital, and PBF Energy all demonstrated that strong operational execution can translate into significant earnings beats and bolster investor confidence.

Backed by favorable earnings estimate revisions, these stocks appear well positioned to remain on investors' watchlists as their improving fundamentals continue to unfold.

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InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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