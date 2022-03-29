These Streaming Service Bundles Could Save You Money

If you rely on streaming services for entertainment, you're not alone. Streaming services continue to increase in popularity. They offer an easy way to consume content while on the go and at home, and most companies provide content suitable for a wide range of audiences.

Your household likely subscribes to at least one streaming service -- if not multiple services. Once you get used to these services, it can be difficult to cancel them. But if you're looking for a way to trim your monthly expenses, you may be thinking of getting rid of one of these subscriptions.

However, you may be able to avoid that by combining certain services instead. There are several streaming bundle plans that could save you money. Let's take a look at the popularity of streaming services and see what bundles could save you some cash.

78% of U.S. households use at least one streaming service

A 2021 Leichtman Research Group study found that 78% of all U.S. households have at least one subscription video-on-demand service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

When a similar study was conducted in 2016, only 59% of U.S. households subscribed to one of these services. These figures show the increasing popularity of streaming services.

Save money with a bundled plan

A 2021 study by J.D. Power found respondents pay $55 monthly on streaming service subscriptions. Do you know how much you're paying for all of your streaming subscriptions? It may be more than you think.

If you're paying for multiple streaming subscriptions, you're likely spending a lot of money. The cost can quickly add up as you subscribe to additional services. Plus, some providers continue to raise their subscription fees.

You may be able to spend less money by investing in a streaming service bundle. Similarly to bundling multiple insurance policies with one insurance provider, you can bundle some of your favorite streaming subscriptions. This may help you keep more money in your bank account.

Check out these streaming service bundles

If you're ready to spend less on entertainment expenses, consider getting one of these streaming service bundles.

The Disney Bundle: With this bundle, you'll get access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. The monthly cost is $13.99 for ad-supported Hulu, or you can pay $19.99 monthly for Hulu without ads.

With this bundle, you'll get access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. The monthly cost is $13.99 for ad-supported Hulu, or you can pay $19.99 monthly for Hulu without ads. Paramount+ and Showtime®: You can get access to Paramount+ and Showtime® with this bundle and save 25% on the subscription fee. Bundle prices are $11.99 or $14.99 monthly or $119.99 or $149.99 yearly, depending on your plan.

You can get access to Paramount+ and Showtime® with this bundle and save 25% on the subscription fee. Bundle prices are $11.99 or $14.99 monthly or $119.99 or $149.99 yearly, depending on your plan. Apple One: With this bundle, you can enjoy Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and get 50GB of iCloud storage. This bundle costs $14.95 per month for individuals, resulting in a total monthly savings of $6.

With this bundle, you can enjoy Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and get 50GB of iCloud storage. This bundle costs $14.95 per month for individuals, resulting in a total monthly savings of $6. Spotify Premium Student with Hulu and Showtime®: Students can save over 80% with this bundle. You'll pay $4.99 monthly and will get access to Spotify Premium, ad-supported Hulu, and Showtime®.

While there are currently only a handful of streaming service bundles, there may be additional options in the future. Hopefully, more streaming providers will get together and offer discounts through bundled subscriptions to keep consumers happy.

With inflation reaching a 40-year high recently, more people are looking for ways to spend less money on everyday expenses. Trimming the cost of your streaming service bills is just one way you can spend less money. Every small change you make adds up.

If you're looking for other ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.

